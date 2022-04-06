ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Sandy Morden vanished in 1979, but who killed her still unknown

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUACr_0f0cwIQj00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The disappearance and death of a teenage girl in the late 1970s is back in the public’s view as the Clark County Sheriff’s Office renewed their efforts to solve this case.

Sandra Renee Morden, who was 16 at the time she disappeared, was known to her friends as Sandy. In 1980, remains of a body were found in Clark County but weren’t identified as Sandy until a forensic genetic genealogy study was completed in 2019.

Sandy’s background

Investigators learned that Sandy was born in San Francisco, Calif. on April 29. 1962 to Andrew Bain Morden, who passed in 1999, and Kathryn Morden, who died in 1988. Both parents would have been in their 40s when their daughter disappeared.

6 takeaways from Day 2 of Brophy trial

Sandy and her family moved to Portland from the Bay Area in the late 1960s. After her parents’ divorce in 1971, Andy was given primary custody of Sandy. Kathryn, on the other hand, remained in touch with Sandy and is believed to have been living in the Portland area at the time of her daughter’s disappearance.

According to the sheriff’s office, Andy is believed to have been living at a mobile home/RV park near Leichner Rd. in Vancouver at the time of Sandy’s disappearance. Both he and Sandy were known to go to café-style restaurants in both Portland and Vancouver.

Police say that Andy’s job as a deckhand on tugboats operating on the Willamette and Columbia rivers caused him to be away from home for up to a week at a time, complicating his role as the primary caregiver. Due to his occupation, Andy would place Sandy in the care of others when he was out of town.

In 1975, Sandy frequently stayed with a family in SE Portland while attending Binnesmead Elementary. She also stayed with a family from Vancouver in 1975-76 while attending Gaiser Middle School, a family in the Burlingame neighborhood in Portland in 1976-77 while attending Wilson High School and a family in Newberg in the Summer and Fall of 1977 when she was registered to attend Newberg High School.

Series of fires under investigation in NE Portland, information sought

Sandy had long dark hair and was described as appearing older than her true age. She also loved horses, seeking out horse ranches and boarding areas. Additionally, she had a dog named Rusty at the time of her disappearance.

Clark County detectives say that they would like to hear from friends, acquaintances, neighbors, coworkers, fellow veterans and classmates of Sandy Morden and Andy Morden, particularly those who interacted with them in Vancouver in the 1970s. Persons with any information are urged to contact investigators at coldcase@clark.wa.gov or through the cold case tip line at 564.397.2036.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, WA
City
Home, WA
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Clark County, WA
Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Cops Exhume Body of Woman Who Vanished More Than 30 Years Ago

As part of an investigation that has now spanned more than 30 years, New Jersey officials last week exhumed the body of Lisa McBride as they continue to search for her killer. Lisa McBride, 27, was last seen alive on June 23, 1990, returning home after a night out with friends. Her body was found by a hunter in October of that year in the woods in Sandyston Township, New Jersey. By then, it was nearly fully skeletonized, but an autopsy found that her cheekbone had been fractured, and she may have died from blunt force trauma. The night she went missing, McBride had gone to a concert in New York City and then visited a pub in Newfoundland, New Jersey, where “witnesses reported that [she] consumed three bottles of beer, talked to several people, and reportedly gave three old friends her telephone number” before saying she had to leave at 1:15 a.m. because she had work in the morning. McBride’s body was exhumed on March 9 and taken to a funeral home, where prosecutors say a medical examiner and a state police anthropologist “performed an examination and collected relevant evidence.” Her body has since been reinterred.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Genealogy#San Francisco#Ranches#Horse
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Washington Man Arrested After Police Say DNA Links Him to Rapes From Almost 20 Years Ago

A Washington man is being accused of breaking into a pair of homes and raping two women nearly 20 years ago, as police now share that DNA has linked him to the crimes. Per KREM-TV, Pullman detectives believe they finally solved the cold cases with the arrest of 47-year-old Kenneth Downing, whose bail was set at $5 million after being detained Thursday in North Spokane and pleading not guilty on Friday. Prosecutors say Downing has been at large for 18 years, and was booked at Whitman County Jail after his DNA matched evidence at more than one crime scene.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police: Ex-death row inmate in Washington prison killed

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Washington State Department of Corrections officials say a man who had formerly been on death row for murdering his family members in 1999 was killed at Washington State Penitentiary on Sunday. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports Corrections officials said 62-year-old Dayva Cross was pronounced...
WALLA WALLA, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy