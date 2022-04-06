ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff talks severe weather warning systems

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “The storm hit without warning” is a phrase people hear a lot in the aftermath of severe weather.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff was asked some questions about warning systems and how people can be better prepared for severe storms when they happen.

Watch the full discussion in the video above.

