ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Has 11 points in last six

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Rielly had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Slips up in overtime loss

Talbot allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. The Wild took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Talbot couldn't make it stick. The 34-year-old has had some mixed results since he started sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury -- Talbot is 3-0-2 with 13 goals allowed across his last five starts. He's at 28-12-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 44 appearances overall. Talbot will likely serve as backup Sunday versus the Kings, as head coach Dean Evason has strictly alternated his goalies over the last two weeks.
NHL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Washington takes road win streak into matchup with Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Washington visits Pittsburgh trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak. The Penguins are 12-7-2 against Metropolitan opponents. Pittsburgh is 10th in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby with 0.8. The Capitals are 14-6-1 against Metropolitan opponents. Washington has scored 225 goals...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Helpers in four straight

Leddy supplied an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. Leddy set up Justin Faulk for a third-period tally, sparking the Blues' comeback push. This was Leddy's fourth assist in as many games -- he's settled into a top-four role nicely after he was traded from the Red Wings at the deadline. The 31-year-old is up to 22 points, 63 shots on net and 59 blocked shots in 65 appearances this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Should return Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) is on track to return to the lineup Saturday against Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty will still need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop, but he skated with the No. 1 power-play unit Friday, which is a strong indication he'll be available against the Coyotes. The 33-year-old winger has been plagued by injuries this season, but he's been excellent when healthy, having racked up 15 goals and 29 points through 29 appearances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Rielly
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Rough night, Jazz blow another lead

Mitchell had 18 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Suns. Utah blew yet another huge fourth-quarter lead, this time getting outscored 36 to 13 in the final period to squander a 17-point advantage. Mitchell struggled from the field throughout the night, adding to the mini-slump he's been mired in since the calendar flipped to April. Over his last three games, Mitchell is a combined 21-of-64 (32.8% FG) from the field.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy