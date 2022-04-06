ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Broderick tests positive for COVID-19 and will miss performance in Broadway’s Plaza Suite

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Matthew Broderick has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be able to perform Tuesday in the Broadway production of the Neil Simon play Plaza Suite held at The Hudson Theater.

The 60-year-old actor registered a positive test for the virus 'before today’s performance of Plaza Suite, despite strict adherence to COVID safety protocols,' a Plaza Suite spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, adding that Broderick took a second test which also came up positive.

'Everybody wishes him a speedy recovery,' the spokesperson said, adding that Broderick is slated to come back to the stage April 15.

The Manhattan native stars in the play alongside wife Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, who tested negative and will take the stage Tuesday.

Tony-winning performer Michael McGrath, who is Broderick's standby, will substitute for the actor for Tuesday's show, Playbill reported Tuesday.

The play is a revival of Simon’s 1968 work, which is a comedy focused on love and marriage, examining three different couples as they stay in New York's Plaza Hotel.

One of the couples is struggling in their marriage as they've reached their 24th anniversary; another are the parents of a nervous bride getting ready to marry; and another is a reunion of a high school couple who have not seen one another in years.

John Benjamin Hickey is directing, while the cast also features Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson, Eric Wiegand and Cesar J. Romero. Understudies for the play include McGrath, Erin Dilly, Laurie Veldheer, Cesar J. Rosado, Brian Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.

The play began with a limited engagement February 25 under COVID-19 safety requirements and opened March 28. The show is slated to run through June 26.

The latest wave of COVID-19, the Omicron variant BA.2, has impacted a number of other Broadway productions, including A Strange Loop at the Lyceum Theatre, which was moved from Wednesday through Thursday due to positive cases.

Macbeth has also been impacted by the latest wave of coronavirus, as star Daniel Craig and other people involved with the production registered positive tests for the virus. Macbeth is slated to remain dark through Thursday amid the current situation.

