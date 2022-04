The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to address their offense via free agency. On Friday, the team officially announced that it has re-signed running back Giovani Bernard. After spending nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Bernard signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers in 2021. During his first season in Tampa Bay, he had 58 rushing yards and 123 receiving yards.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO