ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Deputy shot, suspect dead in west side standoff

By Matt Roy
foxsanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - A deputy is being treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital and the teen accused of shooting him is dead. It happened this afternoon on Demya Road off 410 North of highway 90 on the West side. Bexar County sheriffs say two deputies were in...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Deputies: Man shot dead in Burton Wednesday night

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead in Burton Wednesday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Deputies found the man with gunshot wounds near Milledge Village Road around 8:30 p.m. BCSO says the suspect fled the scene, but there does not seem to be a threat to the public. Investigators […]
BURTON, SC
WIBC.com

Man Found Dead In Front Yard On West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead in the front yard of a home on the northwest side Monday morning. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Eisenhower Drive around 5:30 a.m. That is near the intersection of 38th Street and Moller Road. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Salazar
CBS New York

2 arrested in stray-bullet shooting that killed 61-year-old

NEW YORK -- Police on Friday announced the arrests of two men who were charged in the stray-bullet shooting death of 61-year-old Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo in the Bronx on Monday.Donald Johnson, 20, and Rakell Hampton, 33, were charged with murder, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said."Both men are residents of the Bronx. Both have lengthy criminal histories," Sewell said. "As I said at the scene of this crime, this is another example of pointless violence on the streets of our city.Soriano De-Perdomo was shot in the back Monday night when two groups opened fire on each other down the block on 188th Street off the Grand Concourse.Soriano De-Perdomo's death came less than a week after 12-year-old Kade Lewin was fatally struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn, and just days before that, a 3-year-old was shot in the shoulder while leaving day care but survived.Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Side#Swat#Veteran#Sapd#State Marshals
WSVN-TV

Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla (WSVN) — A man has died after a deputy-involved shooting near Fort Lauderdale. The shooting took place near West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue just before noon, Thursday. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives were working a planned operation, attempting to take a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCCI.com

Polk County deputies search for burglary suspect shot by homeowner

BONDURANT, Iowa — Polk County deputies say they are trying to track down a burglar who broke into a home. It happened near Bondurant around 5 p.m. Monday. The sheriff's office says the homeowner called authorities about a home invasion before firing shots at the intruder. “Evidence on scene...
POLK COUNTY, IA
NBC Chicago

Person Shot on I-290 near California Avenue on West Side

A person was shot early Sunday morning on Interstate 290 near California Avenue. State troopers responded to the expressway shooting about 1 a.m. and found a person shot with non-life threatening injuries, Illinois state police said. State police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or with any knowledge of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy