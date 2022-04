MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved a proposal to execute an option to purchase the Mohawk Square building downtown for just over $300,000. The former Mason City High School building suffered a catastrophic roof failure after a heavy storm in May 2019, with the building then being declared unsafe and all the businesses and agencies located there having to be forced to find new quarters. The owners of the building have not shown a desire to repair the building, which has been open to the elements for the last three years. The action is not intended for the city to purchase the building outright, but it would provide a preservation opportunity for the city to have the building surveyed to see if it can be salvaged and developed.

