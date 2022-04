When it comes to Bakersfield restaurant institutions, many think of places like Mama Tosca's, Mexicali, Bill Lee's and Red Pepper. But some think of Andre's Drive-In, which for older, longtime Bakersfield residents may have been their first restaurant. Yes, over the years, the ownership has changed, but whether it's the French burger, the big big burrito, the pastrami sandwich or the fried pies, they've worked to keep the food the same.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO