Ohio State

Wednesday Watercolor at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio for a Wednesday Watercolor event! Each week,...

Frederick News-Post

Ink and Watercolor Painting

Combines a freestyle method of sketching with traditional watercolor painting techniques. The process has a light and airy style, which enhances conventional watercolor painting. Students will be encouraged to ‘“lighten up” and have fun with the whole painting process.
DESIGN
Calhoun County Journal

Paddington Gets In A Jam at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7:00 pm Paddington will get in a jam at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. In this original slapstick comedy, Paddington goes next door to borrow a cup of sugar from his neighbor Mr. Curry, who is in a panic because he’s expecting a visit from his Great Aunt Matilda. And so, Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry with his to-do list before her imminent arrival. Throughout the afternoon Paddington attempts items on the list. His list is to repair the pipes in the bathroom, vacuum the floors, install new wallpaper, and bake a cake. In typical Paddington fashion, nothing goes to plan. The pipes burst and flood the bathroom. The vacuum cleaner misbehaves and leaves dust everywhere. Paddington adds too much self-rising flour to the cake and his efforts at wallpapering turn into catastrophic (and sticky) chaos! Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Great Aunt Matilda arrives? Tickets to this show are available through OPAC’s online portal.
OXFORD, AL
lootpress.com

Beckley Art Center seeking instructors

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Art Center announced this week that it is currently seeking instructors for its performing arts program. The available positions are for the center’s art and music programs, respectively. Applications are currently being accepted for instructors of various instruments in the music program....
BECKLEY, WV
WausauPilot

Center for the Visual Arts opens new exhibits

WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts in downtown Wausau recently opened two new exhibits. “Northern Perspectives” is on display in the Caroline S. Marks Gallery and “Explorations & Antiquity” in the Vault Gallery. These shows are on display through April 29. “Northern Perspectives” features...
WAUSAU, WI
Beloit Daily News

Winners of Art Center photo exhibit named

BELOIT—The Beloit Art Center saw a good crowd at their monthly First Friday Gallery Reception held on March 4 to announce of the results for their annual juried photo exhibit. Amateur photographers throughout the region submitted up to three images to be reviewed by a panel of three jurors....
BELOIT, WI
New Jersey Stage

Brook Arts Center In April

(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- The Brook Arts Center is the only existing vaudeville theater (Brook Theater) remaining in Somerset County, and one of eight in New Jersey listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The theater has been providing entertainment since 1927. Their Spring 2022 opens on April 1st with a wide variety of quality entertainment at affordable prices. Shows include tributes to the Bee Gees, Neil Young, Comedy with Julia Scotti and Uncle Floyd, and a production of Guys & Dolls.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
#Decorative Arts#Watercolor
KATC News

Museum of Acadiana presents "Mornings at the Museum"

Last day to register for Moon Sand at the Museum is on April 10: More information is available HERE . During their own monthly two-hour event, "Mornings at the Museum", children with neurodevelopmental and autism spectrum disorders can view Museum exhibits and workshops for free.
MUSEUMS

