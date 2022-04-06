ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Under One Roof: Local church needs financial assistance to preserve history

By Jordan Simal
Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — In 1980, the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul was listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior. 42 years later, Fr. David Carter says the building’s interior is falling apart. “We have all of these communities...

WOLF

Donation presented to local Ukrainian church

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Representatives from the Paul Hook O'Malley Division 4 of the Ancient Order of Hibernians presented a $500 check to Saint Vladimir's Ukrainian Church in Scranton on Wednesday. The donation is intended to help with gathering supplies for Ukraine. The Ancient Order of Hibernians...
SCRANTON, PA
