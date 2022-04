The Norfolk Tides (2-2) scored early and often to defeat the Charlotte Knights (2-2), 12-1, Friday night at Harbor Park. It was the first time since June 3, 2021, that Norfolk has scored at least 12 runs in a game and it is the first time since May 4, 2019, that the Coffee has scored 12 runs at this ballpark.

