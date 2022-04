The defenses came out to play in Clemson’s Orange and the White spring game as the Orange team leads the White team 7-3 at the end of the first half. It was a slow-paced first half as neither offense found a way to put together an inspiring drive. Both Jonathan Weitz’s 29-yard field goal for the White team and Phil Mafah’s 6-yard touchdown rush for the Orange team were products of muffed snaps on punts. If the punters hadn’t made these mistakes, the game would have likely been 0-0 heading into the half. While K.J. Henry put on a show for the...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 20 MINUTES AGO