Neenah, WI

Jane Lang to become next Neenah mayor

By Jason Zimmerman
WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Jane Lang is set to become Neenah’s next mayor. Results came in quickly with Lang being declared the unofficial winner around 8:30 p.m. She received 57% of votes. Lang said she is extremely grateful to the voters...

