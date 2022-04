The Masters is back, and so too is Tiger Woods. Now 25 years after his first victory at Augusta National, the 15-time major winner has made a stunning return to golf’s most iconic tournament, just over a year after a near-fatal car crash threatened to end his legendary career in the sport. Woods’ latest comeback has dominated the build-up to the 86th Masters, with the 46-year-old only announcing on Tuesday that he was ready to play following months of extensive rehab. The five-time Masters winner said he would not be at Augusta if he did not think he could win...

GOLF ・ 26 MINUTES AGO