ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.9 WTUG

Northport, Alabama Woman Not Allowed To Have Chicken

By dcdc
92.9 WTUG
92.9 WTUG
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OK, I am sure that is not the same thing as this HOT, CONTROVERSIAL chicken fight in Northport. It's 2022. We survived that dang pandemic, so who cares if you want to love on some chickens at your Northport pad?. Have you heard about the petition?. The name calling?....

wtug.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 WTUG

Where Was This Taken? Guess The Alabama City!

This may be the oddest picture I've ever seen taken in Alabama. HOW was this even possible?. As I was scrolling through Facebook, I came across this post of what I can guess are two parents who are transporting a swing set. The only thing is, this huge swingset was being transported ON TOP of a 4-door compact car. Talk about dedication.
ALABAMA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

If You Have ‘Backyard’ Chickens You Need To Know These Things!

It was in 2015 around 50 million turkeys died or were euthanized because of an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in the United States. Minnesota alone lost about 9 million turkeys during the outbreak. Earlier this winter it was confirmed HPAI had been discovered in the southeastern United States. Then HPAI was found in Indiana, Iowa, and late last week in Wisconsin. This is making Minnesota chicken and turkey producers very uncomfortable! Migrating Waterfowl along with shorebirds are called natural hosts for the virus.
MINNESOTA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Sneak Peek Of Northport Firehouse Subs That Will Soon Open

Residents of Northport have patiently waited for the opening of their new Firehouse Subs location. That wait is almost over. Back in 2020, it was announced that The City of Northport would add a Firehouse Sub location. Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg recently posted on his Facebook a sneak peek of the restaurant with the caption,
NORTHPORT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Coop#Northport#Animals#Chickens
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Dollar General Is A Danger Zone

Dollar General operates about 17,000 stores around the country, that employs more than 150,000 workers. Since 2016 DG has been fined $3.3 million nationwide. Dollar General has 15 business days to respond to the OSHA citations at the Mobile Alabama store. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been...
MOBILE, AL
Bangor Daily News

When crabs climb trees, you know you’re not in Maine any more

The heat and brightness of the sun vanished as our kayak glided into a mangrove forest. A tangle of long, arcing roots bordered the narrow channel, reaching into the saltwater. Above, a canopy of brown branches and light green leaves formed a roof to the tunnel. “Do you see the...
MAINE STATE
AFP

Invasive ants hit Texas hard - now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes.  Like fire ants, whom they have displaced in parts of Texas, tawny crazy ants are native to Argentina and Brazil and came to the United States via ships. 
TEXAS STATE
AL.com

These Birmingham area cities have Alabama’s worst commutes

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high. Cumulatively, 27 minutes each way translates to 54 minutes a day, or four-and-a-half hours per week. That’s 18 hours a month and 216 hours a year spent commuting.
ALABAMA STATE
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Gardener's mailbag: Why don't my daffodils bloom?

Dear Neil: We have many daffodils that come up voluntarily each year, but we have very few blooms. Is there anything we can do to get more flowers?. It probably has to do with the original selection of varieties. King Alfred, Mount Hood and Unsurpassable, three of the large, late-flowering types of daffodils are notorious for blooming beautifully the first year and then never blooming much after that. By comparison, early flowering types such as Carlton and Ice Follies (the two most popular varieties in the world) multiply and get better year after year and they bloom heavily each spring. Unfortunately, there isn’t much that we can do to get the first group to change its ways.
GARDENING
FOXBusiness

Beehives are being installed in places you might not usually see them

We need bees. According to the USDA, pollinators, most often honey bees, are responsible for one in every three bites of food we take. Bees can thrive in areas populated by people but tend to do best in areas with lots of vegetation. But one company is installing large hives in business parks and downtown buildings mainly across the southeast.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy