WEST POINT – Army’s second week of spring ball culminated with a full scrimmage on a wet and cold Saturday. Coach Jeff Monken saw positives but there’s still something to be desired. “There were some guys who did some good things,’’ he said, “and there were units that had good plays and did some good things that were positive. There’s just a whole lot that we’ve got to correct and get better at … individually and as...

WEST POINT, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO