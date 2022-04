ELY — The Elko baseball team used the opportunity of playing a lesser opponent to knock down their fourth win of the season. On Tuesday, the Indians (4-10 overall, 1-2 in league) tripled up Division 2A South program White Pine (8-4 overall, 1-3 in league) by a final score of 12-4 — despite a multitude of miscues.

