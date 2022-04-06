ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Naloxone can reverse an opioid overdose in minutes, and it's becoming more accessible

By Chloe Nordquist
Fox17
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaloxone is an injectable drug that can reverse an opioid overdose in minutes. “The difficulty we've always had is getting naloxone in the right hands, at the right time,” Dr. Donald Stader, chair of the Colorado Naloxone Project and an emergency and addiction medicine physician at Swedish Medical Center,...

www.fox17online.com

CBS Miami

‘One Pill Can Kill’: Florida Officials Warning About ISO, New Synthetic Opioid More Powerful Than Fentanyl

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new deadly synthetic opioid, more powerful than fentanyl, is now showing up in Florida. The warning from state officials is “just one pill can kill.” It’s called Isotonitazene, commonly referred to as ISO. It’s being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market, possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is sounding the alarm. “For years, we have been warning about the dangers of fentanyl and how just one pill laced with this synthetic...
FLORIDA STATE
Nature.com

Epigenetic convergence in the rising tide of opioid overdose deaths

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Increase in fatal drug overdoses across the United States driven by synthetic opioids before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. CDC Health Alert Network. CDCHAN-00438. Available at: Increase in Fatal Drug Overdoses Across the United States Driven by Synthetic Opioids Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic. CDC Health Alert Network; 2020. https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2020/han00438.asp.
HEALTH
WAFF

Opioid overdose medication available to Alabamians for free

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States is experiencing an opioid epidemic and Alabama is no different. Alabama saw a 33% increase in deadly drug overdoses in 2021, now the Jefferson County Department of Health is stepping in to help save lives. They want to put Naloxone, a medicine that...
ALABAMA STATE
Oregon City News

Oregon City schools to keep stock of drug to reverse opioid overdoses

Board votes to adopt policy to keep Naloxone on hand and let staff administer it to studentsOregon City schools will soon stock Naloxone, also known as Narcan, a potentially lifesaving drug that reverses opioid overdoses. The school board voted March 14 to adopt the change, which allows schools to keep Naloxone on hand and lets staff administer it to students in the case of an overdose on school grounds. While the vote already was scheduled, it came a week after two Portland teens died of fentanyl overdoses. Gail Strobehn-Simmons founded an organization that works to help schools get Narcan free...
OREGON CITY, OR
WSAW

Marathon County sees a recent increase in opioid overdoses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department is reporting a higher than usual number of overdoses. From March 6 to March 12, three people suffered opioid overdoses. Opioids include prescription pain relievers, fentanyl, and heroin. “Over the past few weeks, there’s been a heightened pattern of activity of...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Government Technology

L.A. County Aggressively Distributes Opioid Overdose Drug

(TNS) — His friend was barely breathing when Manny Placeres saw him being dragged out of a tent near a freeway onramp. At first he thought someone nearby was shouting "Freeze." "What I was really hearing was 'breathe,'" Placeres recounted. Placeres jumped off his bicycle and tried everything he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Herald-Dispatch

Data shows downward trend in opioid overdose deaths

HUNTINGTON — A change in resources and mindsets may account for a downward trend in opioid overdoses in Cabell County. Recent data highlighted by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy showed a downward trend in monthly opioid overdoses from April 2021 through September 2021 across the state.
HUNTINGTON, WV
CBS Miami

Retired Firefighter Aims To Combat Opioid Overdoses By Distributing Lifesaving Spray

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – A retired firefighter is doing his part to help prevent spring break overdose deaths. Luis Garcia used to be a firefighter and paramedic with the city of Boynton Beach. He aims to combat opioid overdoses by distributing Narcan, a lifesaving spray. He’s traveled from Jupiter to Hallandale to give out 600 Narcan sprays. From 9 to 5, he’s out on the beaches, before going to nightclubs and entertainment areas from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. “Someone sells them a drug, give them a pill, even pot, pot can be laced, they don’t know what’s in it,: Garcia said. “So what I tell spring breakers is you don’t know what’s in that drug that you’re taking that you bought from someone down in Fort Lauderdale, and the drug dealer doesn’t care what’s in it and fentanyl kills.” He started doing this on Thursday up in Palm Beach County, working his way down to Broward. He’ll continue through Sunday night.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

