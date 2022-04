A Totowa woman pleaded guilty on Friday in the grisly murder of a Paterson woman left in a vehicle trunk and agreed to testify against her co-defendants. Joelle Martucci, 24-year-old, pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence. As part of the plea deal, she will receive a five-year probation sentence. She will also testify against the others allegedly involved in the killing.

