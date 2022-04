CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lake Norman's new social district kicks off Thursday with the inaugural St. Paddy's Day Bar Crawl in Old Town Cornelius. The Lake Norman Social District is a joint venture between Old Town Public House and THIGS Cocktail Bar, marking the first social district in Mecklenburg County. Guests will be allowed to take alcoholic beverages between the venues, and there will be food trucks with live music, giveaways, drink specials and more.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 23 DAYS AGO