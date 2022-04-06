Back-to-back meetings calling for stop to community violence in South Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The first took place on Monday in Brookline, the second on Tuesday in Mt. Oliver, each looking for a resolution to the violence. Tuesday’s meeting hosted by the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace tapped into some potential solutions, including community accountability, common-sense gun laws, and curbing drug addiction on our streets.

Reverend Eileen Smith, the Executive Director for the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace (SPCP) began Tuesday night’s community meeting by reading off some recent, tragic statistics plaguing South Pittsburgh communities.

“On March 30, a 29-year-old Black male was shot in Brookline,” Smith said.

As she continued, she shared that in the past week in South Pittsburgh, Devonte White, 29, was killed in Brookline, Micah Stoner, 23, was killed in Mt. Washington, and Michael Flaherty, 48, was killed in Carrick.

Smith also listed two other shootings in the past week that did not result in homicides.

According to police data, this year alone, there have been 19 homicides in the city of Pittsburgh, with seven of those murders taking place in a south Pittsburgh neighborhood.

“These shootings affect the entire community,” said Smith.

During the evening’s meeting, the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace called on their elected officials, the mayor, police, and neighbors to put the violence to an end.

“[We’ve raised] half a million dollars and it’s not enough, our state government needs to make meaningful investments, and that’s what I am fighting for each and every day,” said State Rep. Jessica Benham.

Meaningful solutions are something both the mayor and police chief believe may be happening as more people are talking about the violence and sharing what they know.

“Right now […] we’ve got more people coming forward to talk about what’s going on than ever before,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

Pittsburgh Police Chief, Scott Schubert, followed that up by sharing that more arrests are also being made in these homicides.

“My detectives had made an arrest in 4 of these homicides in Zone 3,” said Schubert.

Organizers urged the community to work just as hard as the police to curb the violence before it happens.

This Friday, April 8, the coalition will host a prayer vigil for peace at 6 p.m. at 438 Ormsby Avenue in Pittsburgh.

©2022 Cox Media Group