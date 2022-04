To close off Pan-Asian American History Month, the Asian American Cultural Center hosted a research day Thursday for students to present their work on AAPI history. The event featured five Yale students who each gave 15 to 20 minute presentations on research they had conducted related to Asian American and Pacific Islander history. The annual research day first began in 2018, and aimed to showcase the research conducted by the first cohort of Satoda Scholars — a scholarship given by the AACC to students to do further research on Japanese American internment history. In the years since, the event has morphed into an opportunity for any Yale student to present research relating to AAPI history.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO