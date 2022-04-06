Chase Through Pottawatomie County Ends In The Canadian River

A wild chase through Pottawatomie County ended with a man diving into the Canadian River.

According to investigators a police officer being dragged by the suspect's vehicle sparked the pursuit.

Half a dozen agencies responded to the incident Tuesday morning.

Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 were over the Canadian River as teams of officers worked to take down Jeremy McDonald.

“He crashed his car and fled, that's when he jumped in the river,” said Sheriff Mike Booth, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office

According to McLoud Police Chief Wesley Elliot, it all started after an officer spotted McDonald parked in the parking lot of their police department. After approaching him, the officer spotted a machete in his vehicle.

Police said McDonald fled, dragging the officer. That officer at some point was able to fire his gun.

“Our officer that was involved is on administrative leave and OSBI is going to be doing a full investigation on it,” said McLoud Police Chief Wesley Elliott.

Managing to get away uninjured, investigators said McDonald raced to the Canadian River where he crashed into a wall of stones before diving into the river.

“The other deputies were scrambling to get down the river in case he got passed the other deputy and trooper,” said Booth.

After scrambling through thick brush, and climbing through a ravine, multiple officers were able to get

an exhausted McDonald into custody.

“A trooper was there and my deputy grabbed him and got him out,” said Booth.

And while law enforcement was not injured, Booth said McDonald went to the hospital to get checked out. Officers took extra precautions after finding powerful drugs in his vehicle.

“We had to make sure everyone was aware of a possible fentanyl exposure,” said Booth.

McDonald is in the Pottawatomie County jail. OSBI is leading the investigation.