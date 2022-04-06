ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend Park and Rec, city of Bend partner on revived plans to upgrade stretch of Deschutes River Trail

By Kelsey McGee
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMunY_0f0cppIP00

(Update: Adding video and comments from BPRD representative, board member)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation Board joint planning efforts with the city of Bend to make a project come to life after ten years of waiting. The updates from Tuesday nights meeting is to upgrade Riverfront Street and a stretch of the Deschutes River Trail, the city's most heavily used trail.

The Bend Park and Recreation Board got an update Tuesday night on joint planning efforts with the city of Bend to upgrade Riverfront Street and a stretch of the Deschutes River Trail, the city's most heavily used trail.

The trail between Galveston Road and Miller's Landing Park has more than 1,200 trail users per day, planners say.

It runs along Riverfront Street, which is in poor condition, with a narrow, 40-foot right of way, city Transportation and park district Planner Henry Stroud and city Mobility Director David Abbas said in an issue summary for the meeting.

Plans for improving the trail there have been in the works since 2015, with options partially developed of a shared “greenway” or replacing a sidewalk with a 10-foot-wide trail, but it was determined the street had deteriorated to a point where the cost topped what the park district had available.

There is the idea of a shared street hybrid concept known as the greenway made a board member nervous. Ariel Méndez said, "I get nervous when I hear terms like 'complete streets.' We've seen a couple of those examples, and I think it's pretty clear which users I think are prioritized and it's not people walking, biking, or roaming."

But this year, the city, assisted by the park district, secured a $340,000 grant from the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the two entities will be working on an intergovernmental agreement on the project in coming months. The park district has about $700,000 in system development charge funding allocated for the project.

The city plans to combine these funds to complete the project, they said. The need for more city funds or other funding sources will be determined on the updated costs from the design phase of the project.

Stroud said, "This has been a project that has been high priority for the park district for the better part of over 10 years here. And we're really excited to move this project forward. We want to close all the gaps that we can along the Deschutes River Trail in downtown Bend. We are putting a lot of money into the Drake Park project -- several million dollars, which is working on improving the trail there. This is going to be the last piece of the puzzle in downtown Bend."

The post Bend Park and Rec, city of Bend partner on revived plans to upgrade stretch of Deschutes River Trail appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

River’s Edge community closes on golf course purchase, averting disputed home development

The River’s Edge Community Master Association announced Monday that it closed its purchase of the River’s Edge Golf Course and recorded the title to the property on Friday morning, averting a planned sale to Pahlisch Homes that would have turned half the 18-hole course into hundreds of additional homesites. The post River’s Edge community closes on golf course purchase, averting disputed home development appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Government
95.3 MNC

Busy stretch of road in South Bend will be closed to traffic this week

A busy stretch of road in South Bend will close to traffic starting this week. Starting Tuesday, March 22, Dubail Avenue from High to Miami streets, will close for installation of underground infrastructure. Workers will also reconstruct curbs and sidewalks for the Dubail Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project. The detour route...
SOUTH BEND, IN
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County selling SW Bend parcel to Kôr Land Trust/Housing Works for affordable housing

Deschutes County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to sell about seven acres along Simpson Avenue, near the OSU-Cascades campus, for $1.3 million to a partnership of Kôr Community Land Trust and Housing Works for a 110-home affordable housing project. The post Deschutes County selling SW Bend parcel to Kôr Land Trust/Housing Works for affordable housing appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park District#Uban Construction#Bprd#Recreation Board
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend ‘metro area’ (Deschutes County) kept on growing during first year of pandemic; Prineville, too

Whether you like (or love) what growth has meant to a place like Central Oregon, despise it or realize it's had its share of good and bad impacts, new U.S. Census Bureau population estimates released Thursday show the High Desert kept on growing through the first year-plus of pandemic impacts – like it or not. The post Bend ‘metro area’ (Deschutes County) kept on growing during first year of pandemic; Prineville, too appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Warm Springs water outage update: Utility official ‘pretty confident’ water plant can be repaired soon

Two water reservoirs on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation are running out of water and delivery of drinking water to homes in those areas has begun, officials said Sunday, two days after an electrical fire knocked the reservation’s water treatment plant offline in the latest water woes to hit the area. The post Warm Springs water outage update: Utility official ‘pretty confident’ water plant can be repaired soon appeared first on KTVZ.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
KTVZ

City of Bend begins weekly road and traffic reports for construction season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend will be releasing a weekly road and traffic report each Friday during peak construction season to help members of our community plan the safest and most reliable routes to their destinations. The weekly report is intended to provide information about various projects within City limits that impact public roadways.
BEND, OR
33andfree

Hot Springs and Hikes in Big Bend National Park Texas

Big Bend National Park is located in the far south west area of Texas. It borders Mexico's Coahuila and Chihuahua areas. If you are able to make the road trip to the area, it is worth it. A few go for the chance to cross the border near Boquillas and spend the day in Mexico, but our goal was to find some fun hikes and hot springs!
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
KTVZ

Family Access Network receives $10,000 grant from city of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The City of Bend granted Family Access Network $10,000, along with four other local nonprofits, for efforts to help the Bend community recover from COVID-19. Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) – Community Assistance Grant program, and will ensure FAN advocates can meet intensifying needs for children and their family members in Bend who are struggling to regain stability.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend councilors reject Deschutes Library request for land-use exception to build Central Library

Bend city councilors heard plenty of divided testimony Wednesday evening on a request by the Deschutes Public Library System for an exception to city master-plan requirements, allowing work to begin soon on a 100,000-square-foot Central Library on the city’s north end, but in the end said, in essence: Sorry, but no. The post Bend councilors reject Deschutes Library request for land-use exception to build Central Library appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Cascades wilderness overnight permit reservations begin Tuesday

The Deschutes and Willamette National Forests reminded the public Monday that overnight permit reservations will begin for Central Cascades Wilderness Permit System Tuesday morning. Wilderness permits are required for all overnight use within the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and Three Sisters wilderness areas. The post Central Cascades wilderness overnight permit reservations begin Tuesday appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Crooked River Natl. Grasslands rerouting Cole Loop Trail to ease conflicts with shooting area

BEND, Ore.-- (KTVZ)-- The Crooked River National Grassland said Thursday it plans to reroute the Cole Loop Trail after hikers and horseback riders expressed concern about the proximity of a target shooting area. Forest Service officials said they believe it's the best solution to the conflicts and will allow people to use and enjoy the The post Crooked River Natl. Grasslands rerouting Cole Loop Trail to ease conflicts with shooting area appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
WTHI

New upgrades to city parks are coming to Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - One local Wabash Valley city is bringing major upgrades to its community. Over in Illinois, the City of Marshall will soon see big improvements to city parks in the area. The City of Marshall is now using more than $200,000 to enhance and revamp several parks...
MARSHALL, IL
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy