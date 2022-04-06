ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Cleary’s 12 K’s stifle Shaker in Bethlehem shutout

By Liana Bonavita
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38crdd_0f0cphTp00

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Anna Cleary threw 12 strikeouts, stifling Shaker in Bethlehem’s 5-0 win Tuesday afternoon. She threw a complete game two-hitter.

Canterbury leads Shenendehowa to close league win

The Eagles gave Cleary an early lead when Stella Apuzzi’s bloop single to right scored the game’s first run in the first inning. Bethlehem broke the game open with a 3-run third inning on its way to victory.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Newman scores four goals in Binghamton lax win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning grad Kenna Newman had a special day for Binghamton lacrosse. Newman scored four goals and added an assist in Binghamton University’s 20-14 road win at UMBC Wednesday night. It was the sixth consecutive game that Newman has scored at least one goal or more for the Bearcats (6-5). For the […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethlehem, NY
City
Latham, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Sports
WETM 18 News

Corning girls basketball earns NYS sportsmanship honor

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls basketball program continues to make history. After advancing to their first-ever New York State Class AA Final Four this season, the Hawks received the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) team sportsmanship award on Thursday. The honor reflects the Hawks sportsmanship in victory and defeat […]
CORNING, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shaker baseball looking for revenge in 2022

The Shaker baseball team was one win away from a Section 2 title last season, falling to CBA in the championship game. This season, they're coming back hungry for the chip.
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaker#K#Canterbury#Sports News Dude Perfect#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Overnight flood rips through Lake George hotel lot

Heavy rainfall means heavy water flow along tributaries of all shapes, sizes and paths. In the village and town of Lake George, many of those tributaries pass under or through private properties on their way to the lake. The Lakefront Terrace Resort operates by one of those tributaries, and on Friday morning, its owners woke up to the last consequence that they would have ever wanted to face.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PD: Man arrested for fleeing police, causing crash

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Watervliet Police Department, a Brooklyn man was involved in a crash after he refused a traffic stop. Cleveland Evans, 46, of Brooklyn was arrested by police while he resisted arrest and intentionally tried to ingest heroin. On Monday, April 4, at around12:40...
WATERVLIET, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ex-sheriff bribery gets 10 years; already has life for rapes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana sheriff was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a federal bribery conviction, to be served at the same as his four life sentences for earlier convictions for raping boys. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo also ordered Rodney J. “Jack”...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

CBA scores eight unanswered to surge past Shen

The defending Section 2 Class AA baseball champs, CBA, hosted Shenendehowa on Friday. Convicted child rapist arrested again for similar …. Floodwaters swallow Canajoharie’s Riverfront Park. Second victim identified in fiery Thruway crash. Man charged in July 2020 shooting. Two years and counting to a total solar eclipse. Carol...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sheriff: Broadalbin stabbing was self-defense

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, April 4, around 11:15 a.m. the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call asking for police and medical help after a man was stabbed. New York State Police and Sheriff’s deputies as well as an ambulance were sent to a home in Broadalbin, where they found a man with stab wounds and secured the scene.
BROADALBIN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy