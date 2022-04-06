Cleary’s 12 K’s stifle Shaker in Bethlehem shutout
LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Anna Cleary threw 12 strikeouts, stifling Shaker in Bethlehem’s 5-0 win Tuesday afternoon. She threw a complete game two-hitter.Canterbury leads Shenendehowa to close league win
The Eagles gave Cleary an early lead when Stella Apuzzi’s bloop single to right scored the game’s first run in the first inning. Bethlehem broke the game open with a 3-run third inning on its way to victory.
More Sports News
- Dude Perfect trades irons for irreverence at the Masters
- The Masters values tradition, but course change is constant
- Attorneys General warn NFL to improve treatment of women
- Locked in: MLB set for delayed openers after a long winter
- Harvick still has gas in his tank as he adapts to Next Gen
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0