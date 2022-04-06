ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$3.6 million in TIF approved for 39th & Dodge redevelopment

By KMTV Staff
 3 days ago
The Omaha City Council gave unanimous approval Tuesday to issue tax increment financing to add new housing in an area council members say "hasn't looked good for a long time."

They are talking about 39th and Dodge. The Travel Inn and Lodge used to be located there.

The hotel had multiple code violations before it was later torn down. The lot has sat empty for 15 years.

Developers want to build "The View on 39th" in its place.

It would have 136 units and also have a rooftop deck, interior courtyard and green spaces.

"Being from the Blackstone area, I think this is a great use of TIF. I think we're cleaning up a pretty rough piece. But in terms of the public improvements, I think it's really going to improve the facade of 39th Street," said Mitch Holland, partner on the development team.

"I'm pleased to see we do now have a development prospect on it that I do think will be a good enhancement to that corner, and as the applicant said, ‘will clean things up a bit,’” said Councilmember Pete Festersen.

The city council approved $3.6 million in TIF for the project.

KMTV 3 News Now

Avoid risks, call 811 before digging

With the arrival of warmer weather, homeowners and construction crews will be anxious to get outside and begin new projects. Which is why April has been coined as national Safe Digging Month. Black Hills Energy is encouraging everyone to call 811 before digging.
