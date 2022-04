As lack of affordable housing continues to cause problems in Colorado's high country, one town has taken action to raise money for the issue. According to a report from Summit Daily, the Town of Frisco has voted to increase the 10.725 percent tax on short-term rentals to 15.725 percent. This is expected to raise an additional $1.5 million in 2023, after going into effect on June 1, 2022. All additional funds collected are set to go toward local workforce housing.

FRISCO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO