ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Katelyn Tuohy hitting great strides in second year at NC State

By Bryan Danner, Staff Writer
Technician Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSophomore Katelyn Tuohy has been one of the best runners for the Wolfpack cross country team across her two seasons with the Pack, collecting a host of medals 一 including silver medals in the ACC Cross Country Championships and the NCAA Division 1 Southeast Regionals this past fall....

www.technicianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis adds another accolade in first season

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program just completed an NCAA Tournament run for the ages, despite coming up short in the title game. The Tar Heels used a big six-week stretch from the end of February to early April to reach the Final Four and title game as they were on the bubble for most of this past season. The job that Davis has done in his first season as head coach not only gives the program confidence but made for a very special first year. And now he’s being rewarded for it again. On Wednesday, Davis was named the Clarence “Big House” Gaines College Basketball Coaches of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. This is the second coach of the year award for Davis in just his first season as the head man in charge in Chapel Hill and leading the Tar Heels to a 29-10 overall record. The Gaines Awards will be presented during the NSMA’s 62nd awards banquet on June 27, 2022 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katelyn Tuohy
Bladen Journal

Lady Knights game with St. Pauls suspended

ST. PAULS – The Lady Knights of West Bladen put together an 11-2 advantage against St. Pauls on Tuesday before Mother Nature and the umpires decided to stop the game. With rain moving in, the game was suspended in the home half of the third inning and will be completed on Friday prior to the regularly scheduled game between St. Pauls and West Bladen in Dublin.
SAINT PAULS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Fordham University#All American#Acc Co Track#Cross Country
WNCT

WNCT 9OYS Sports Talk: Getting Ready For Opening Day in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Opening Day is here, not only for Major League Baseball but also for the Down East Wood Ducks. While the Major League Baseball season begins Thursday, the Minor League Baseball season starts on Friday. The Wood Ducks will be on the road for their first series, playing at the Carolina Mudcats […]
KINSTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy