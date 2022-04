The New York Rangers needed a jolt last night in New Jersey. They got in the form of a 20 year-old rookie defenseman, Braden Schneider. Down 1-0 early, he stepped up and rocked Devils’ forward Jesper Boqvist. That led to Yegor Sharangovich rushing in to defend his teammate only to be beaten down and sent to the locker room for instigating. Schneider also gave him a parting gift of a knuckle-sized lump on his forward.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO