With every passing season, the waters between MTB and gravel become ever more muddied. Hot on the heels of the SRAM XPLR ecosystem which featured a Rockshox Rudy gravel fork, Fox has hit back with the new 32 Taper-Cast gravel fork, or the 32 TC in shorthand. While not the first gravel fork from Fox, it appears to be the first totally new design, as opposed to a modified version of an existing Fox platform as was the case with the Fox AX.

BICYCLES ・ 3 DAYS AGO