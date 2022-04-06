ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Official Doesn’t Think Spurs Had To Try To Out-Edge Lakers

By Kenneth Teape
NBA Analysis Network
NBA Analysis Network
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers season could officially be over as early as tonight. If they lose to the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs defeat the Denver Nuggets, they will be ineligible to qualify for the NBA Play-In Tournament. It has been a tumultuous season for the Lakers,...

NBA Analysis Network

