NBA Official Doesn’t Think Spurs Had To Try To Out-Edge Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially been eliminated from the 2021-22 NBA playoffs. After seven consecutive losses, the season has come to an end for the LeBron James-led team due to a 120-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns that was coupled with San Antonio’s win against Denver. With three games left in the regular season, the Lakers are removed from the play-in contention. James was absent from the game against the Suns due to an ankle injury. It was the fourth straight game King James has missed and many critics predicted that the Lakers would an even lower chance of making it into the playoffs without him. The game also marked the second consecutive year the Suns have ended the Lakers’ NBA season, while also celebrating its franchise record of 63 wins.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO