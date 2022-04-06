ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 01:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-17 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Surf of 3 to 6 feet with sets to 7 feet and high rip current risk. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through this morning. * IMPACTS...Elevated surf and strong rip currents will create hazardous swimming conditions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Curry County, De Baca County, Guadalupe County, Roosevelt County, Eastern San Miguel County and Far Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on east to west oriented roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of blowing dust could develop prior to and during the onset of precipitation with areas of reduced visibility. As temperatures cool late this afternoon and tonight, snow and areas of blowing snow may develop. Light accumulations are possible.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Cars
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Local gusts to 55 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 17:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING Winds were slowly beginning to decrease this evening. Spotty gusts around 40 mph could affect Nevada Highway 163, Arizona Highway 68, and Interstate 40 until shortly after sunset, but the threat for widespread strong winds was ending. The Wind Advisory will expire on schedule.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Central Coast#Heat Advisory
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Heavy snow, gusty winds, low visibilities in blowing snow and icy roads make for dangerous driving conditions. These conditions could lead to road closures and travel delays. In addition, extended exposure to cold and wind could be life-threatening. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches above 6000 feet. Local amounts between 18 and 24 inches are possible above 7500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...From 10 PM PDT this evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Some mountain roadways that could be affected by gusty winds and heavy snowfall include Lockwood Valley Road in Ventura County and Angeles Crest Highway and Highway 39 in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 01:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches; Somerset; Wicomico WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING Wind speeds continue to diminish over the lower eastern shore early this morning, and have dropped below Advisory thresholds. Therefore, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 1 am EST.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Palm Beach County through 145 PM EDT At 1244 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Fremd Village-Padgett Island, or near Pahokee, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Belle Glade, Pahokee, South Bay, Canal Point, Lake Harbor, Okeelanta, Holey Land Wildlife Refuge, Rotenberger Wildlife Refuge, Belle Glade Camp and Fremd Village-Padgett Island. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC San Diego

Rain Brings Bacteria Contamination Advisory to County Beaches

Swimmers, surfers and other beach water users were warned Sunday to avoid going into the water at all San Diego County beaches and bays because recent rainfall could bring urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly. "Urban runoff may contain large amounts of bacteria from a variety...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, don`t panic! Relax and float. Don`t try to swim directly against a rip or longshore current. If you are able, swim parallel to shore, and then toward shore at an angle away from the rip current. Today you will need to swim toward the north, since the longshore current will carry you in that direction. If you are unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...gusty south-southeast winds will produce choppy surf and a strong northward flowing longshore current. There will also be a Moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...Through late this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and breaking waves can knock you off your feet and make you even more susceptible to being caught in the seaward pull of a rip current. If you decide to enter the ocean, so so only within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM today for strong winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, 226 through 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237...which includes the San Luis Valley, the I-25 corridor, and Crowley, Otero, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers, Las Animas and Baca Counties A Fire Weather Watch has been issue from Sunday morning through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity value for fire weather zones 221...222...224...226...227...228...229 230...231...232 AND 233...which includes Fremont county, all of the I-25 corridor region, Crowley and Otero counties and the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 235 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 235 and 237. * Winds...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Timing...11 AM through 9 PM Saturday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kiowa County Including Eads, Prowers County Including Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kiowa County Including Eads; Prowers County Including Lamar A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM today for strong winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, 226 through 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237...which includes the San Luis Valley, the I-25 corridor, and Crowley, Otero, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers, Las Animas and Baca Counties A Fire Weather Watch has been issue from Sunday morning through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity value for fire weather zones 221...222...224...226...227...228...229 230...231...232 AND 233...which includes Fremont county, all of the I-25 corridor region, Crowley and Otero counties and the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 234 AND 236 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 234 and 236. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Timing...Saturday from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread. * Haines...6.
KIOWA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy