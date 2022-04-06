ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 20:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-06 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Republic extreme fire danger today The rangeland fire danger index will be in the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme fire danger means that fires start quickly...spread furiously and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious. All outdoor burning should be avoided in areas with extreme fire danger. Check with local authorities to ensure burning is allowed before starting a planned burn.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Cars
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Cars
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wind Advisory#The Heat Advisory
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Mountains East Strong Wind Through This Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. Locally higher gusts of 60 to 70 mph possible near Red Canyon. * WHERE...The Lander Foothills and the east slopes of the Wind River Mountains, including Red Canyon and South Pass. * WHEN...Until 7 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be control issues especially for lightweight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 55 mph possible. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. In California, Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 55 mph possible. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. In California, Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Davidson, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Davidson; Stanly FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 30 and 33 degrees will result in a light freeze and areas of frost Sunday morning. * WHERE...Davidson and Stanly Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 09:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Bay County and the Forgotten & Nature Coast. * WHEN...Until 8PM EDT or 7PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest gust potential is this afternoon. Winds should relax after sunset.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM today for strong winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, 226 through 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237...which includes the San Luis Valley, the I-25 corridor, and Crowley, Otero, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers, Las Animas and Baca Counties A Fire Weather Watch has been issue from Sunday morning through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity value for fire weather zones 221...222...224...226...227...228...229 230...231...232 AND 233...which includes Fremont county, all of the I-25 corridor region, Crowley and Otero counties and the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 235 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 235 and 237. * Winds...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Timing...11 AM through 9 PM Saturday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sussex FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern New Jersey...including the following county...Sussex. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 145 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated that the Pequest River at Huntsville was continuing to hover right at flood stage. - For Pequest River at Huntsville: At 1:30pm the stage was 4.0 feet. Flood Stage is 4 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 09:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kiowa County Including Eads, Prowers County Including Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kiowa County Including Eads; Prowers County Including Lamar A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM today for strong winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, 226 through 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237...which includes the San Luis Valley, the I-25 corridor, and Crowley, Otero, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers, Las Animas and Baca Counties A Fire Weather Watch has been issue from Sunday morning through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity value for fire weather zones 221...222...224...226...227...228...229 230...231...232 AND 233...which includes Fremont county, all of the I-25 corridor region, Crowley and Otero counties and the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 234 AND 236 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 234 and 236. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Timing...Saturday from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread. * Haines...6.
KIOWA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy