Los Angeles County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Malibu Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 14:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and...

alerts.weather.gov

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Coastal Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:00:00 Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Coastal Plains; Southwest Coastal Plains and Mona Island RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE SOUTHERN COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO .A pocket of drier air, with satellite-estimate precipitable water vapor values as low as 0.80 inches, is expected to reach the local islands during peak late morning and early afternoon hours. The timing will be critical, and relative humidity values are expected to fall into the mid to upper 30s, while local effects and sea breeze variations will promote winds exceeding 18 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Given the expected dry weather conditions and the current state of soils and fuels, critical fire danger conditions are anticipated, with highest impact across the southeastern coastal plains of Puerto Rico, where KBDI values continue well into the 700s. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHERN COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM AST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 014 and 027, which includes the southeast to southwest coastal plains of Puerto Rico. * WIND...Sustained winds exceeding 18 mph, with frequent stronger gusts to around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values falling into the mid to upper 30s. * THUNDERSTORMS...None. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-26 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Santa Barbara County Central Coast; Santa Ynez Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING Fog was slowly dissipating with visibilities improving across the area. Patchy dense fog could exist in lower valleys until 10am, otherwise the advisory will expire as scheduled. Use caution if driving this morning.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
WKRN News 2

Snow showers on the Plateau, 70s return tomorrow

The Cumberland Plateau could see 1/2″ of snow through midday. Temps there will drop below freezing, so watch bridges and overpasses on the Plateau. Breezy winds gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest this afternoon and there will be a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the 40s on the Plateau […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Republic extreme fire danger today The rangeland fire danger index will be in the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme fire danger means that fires start quickly...spread furiously and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious. All outdoor burning should be avoided in areas with extreme fire danger. Check with local authorities to ensure burning is allowed before starting a planned burn.
ENVIRONMENT

