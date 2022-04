The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week they welcome Carlos Sanchez, aka SneakGeekz, to the show to talk about his history as one of the first sneaker YouTubers doing unboxings. Sanchez discusses his highs, lows, fake sneakers, Galaxy Foams, and how he got out of the game to invest in Bitcoin and focus on crypto. Also, Joe returns from Miami, Brendan visits Aime Leon Dore, and Welty keeps his workouts going.

APPAREL ・ 15 DAYS AGO