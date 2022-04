The Boston Celtics have only one game left on their regular season schedule, and yet there is still much left to be determined in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Celtics' quest for the top seed officially ended Thursday night when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road without Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. Boston's latest loss, in addition to the Philadelphia 76ers losing to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, officially clinched the top seed for the Miami Heat.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO