Environment

Summerlike weather to bring possible record-breaking heat to Bay Area Thursday

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQP05_0f0cmiyF00

Get ready for unseasonably warm to hot weather the next few days.

Temperatures will soar 15-25 degrees above average for April.

Watch out for large breaking waves along the coast.

A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect through 9 p.m. Wednesday night as the risk of sneaker waves and rip currents will remain high.

RELATED: UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world'

A few cities will likely break records on Thursday.

Make sure you stay well hydrated, find some shade, don't leave your pets or kids in cars and take breaks if you're working in the heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0f0cmiyF00

Hot Weather
