ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Burgelis elected as first open LGBTQ member of Board of Supervisors

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCILt_0f0cmbnA00

Peter Burgelis will be sworn in on April 20 as the first open LGBTQ member of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

Burgelis was elected to serve as Milwaukee County Supervisor for District 15 on Tuesday during the Spring Election. He upset current District 16 Supervisor John Weishan Jr. who served the community for 22 years, according to a news release.

“I’m grateful for wise and thoughtful guidance / advice from those who endorsed our campaign. Thank you to my entire team including volunteers who knocked doors and had conversations about issues that matter most.” said Burgelis.

“We knocked over 10,000 doors and had hundreds of conversations and calls. It’s been an honor meeting neighbors from all over the 15th District and hearing their priorities and concerns. There is a lot to do on the County Board and I’m looking forward to making Milwaukee County a better community for everyone. My work on the County Board will focus on fighting reckless driving, protecting our parks, and serving our community."

According to Burgelis' website, he grew up in Milwaukee County and graduated from Marquette University High School.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Burgelis defeated Weishan with 65% of the vote. Weishan had 35% of the vote.

TMJ4

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 6

Related
WHEC TV-10

Local village elections results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
Urban Milwaukee

Socialists Win in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI – The Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America made history tonight: Ryan Clancy and Juan Miguel Martinez won their elections for Milwaukee County Supervisor. Milwaukee DSA knocked more than 15,000 doors in this election cycle. “It’s clear that the people want fundamental change”, said Juan Miguel Martinez, newly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee ward evenly split on mayor's race

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's mayor-elect Cavalier Johnson won with nearly 72% of the vote citywide. But in one ward on the city's south side, it was an election divided. "I think that's cool," one resident said when learning of the split. Unofficial results show in Milwaukee's Ward 311 both Cavalier...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
KGET

Board of Supervisors support bill repealing Prop 47

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On March 15, the Kern County Board of Supervisors expressed strong support for AB 1599, a bill which would repeal the changes made by Proposition 47. Passed by voters eight years ago, Prop 47, known as the “Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act,” reclassified a number of non-violent drug and theft-related offenses […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#First Open#Racism#Lgbtq#The County Board
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Court of Appeals election; Lazar unseats Kornblum

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Voters in southeastern Wisconsin elevated a conservative-backed Waukesha County judge to a state Court of Appeals seat on Tuesday in a race that took a sharp partisan turn and featured ads referring to the Waukesha Christmas parade killings. Maria Lazar defeated incumbent Court of Appeals Judge Lori...
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Fox News

Kenosha County ravaged by BLM riots flips red after decades of Dem leadership

Wisconsin's Kenosha County executive flipped red for the first time in decades after the city gained widespread attention amid damaging riots and the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Voters elected Samantha Kerkman on April 5th as the county executive. The race was described as nonpartisan, but Kerkman had the backing of Republicans and serves as a Republican state representative. Her opponent, Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, is a Democrat and serves as the Clerk of Courts.
WISN

All Wisconsin spring general election results

MILWAUKEE — The April 5 spring general election features more than 300 races and referendums across southeastern Wisconsin. Below, you will find all of the races and results separated by county, along with the results of the race for Milwaukee mayor and the District 2 Court of Appeals.
1808Delaware

New Member Joins Delaware County Board Of Elections

The Delaware County Board of Elections has a new member. Tom Foos, a Republican and 27-year resident of Delaware County, was sworn in by Delaware County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge David Hejmanowski during a March 8 ceremony at the BOE’s headquarters. Foos, who retired from the U.S. Marine Corps as...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC San Diego

Board of Supervisors Advances 3 Candidates for Interim Sheriff

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors advanced three candidates Tuesday who will be considered next week as interim sheriff. Michael Barletta, Edwin Brock and Anthony Ray are all law enforcement veterans. Barletta and Brock previously worked in the sheriff's department. Barletta, who retired as a commander, is now an instructor and consultant. Brock -- who retired as a lieutenant and was in charge of the San Marcos station -- serves as chief of police in Arvin, a city in Kern County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy