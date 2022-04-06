Duplex damaged after bonfire was left unattended

The day Lee County went under a burn ban, a brush fire happened in a neighborhood off of Dumont Drive.

San Carlos Park Fire Department responded to a brush fire that was caused by an unattended fire pit. The fire threatened a duplex that was left with minor damage. Cellsi Cruz lives in the duplex where the fire happened.

She said that she was at work when she received an alarming text message, that there was a fire near her duplex.

"I am scared because I have lived here for seven years and never have I seen something like that,” Cruz said.

Her home didn't have any damage inside but the outside of the duplex is a different story. After a long day at work, she wanted to come home, unwind and take a hot shower. However, the fire caused her to lose water service.

The San Carlos Park Fire department confirmed that the fire was one acre and they were able to rescue a kitten from the brush fire.

85 percent of fires are said to be caused by people. This fire in San Carlos Park started off as a bonfire, which is now banned under the new burn rule in Lee County that also restricts trash burning.

Mike Weston with the Florida Forest Service said this is the time of year when people need to be super cautious.

"We've had weather seasons like these in the past, we have done very well. We appreciate the cooperation. Let's do another bang-up job on this year's dry season," Weston said.

The Lee County burn ban is set for 30 days.