ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sean Penn Appears on Fox News and MSNBC on Same Night to Sound Alarm on Ukraine

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKsZS_0f0cmEgZ00

Click here to read the full article.

Sean Penn spoke to cable viewers across the political spectrum on Tuesday night, appearing on both the right-leaning Fox News and left-leaning MSNBC within the span of two hours to discuss support for Ukraine amid the country’s invasion by Russian military forces.

Penn began the evening with an in-person appearance on the N.Y.-based “ Hannity ,” engaging in a conversation with Fox News conservative commentator Sean Hannity . Hannity began the segment by recounting how the comparatively liberal Penn decided to come onto the program.

“I made the first phone call to you,” Hannity began. “Do you remember what you first said to me?”

“I said ‘I don’t trust you,'” Penn responded. “But we have to get on with life… We all talk about how divisive things are, how divided things are here. When you step into a country of incredible unity, you realize what we’ve all been missing. I don’t think I’ve got time to indulge my lack of trust, which becomes a petty thing. These people are fighting for the dreams and aspirations of all of us Americans.”

Penn went on to explain the documentary he was filming in Ukraine before the invasion began, and how his relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evolved as the conflict escalated.

“In him, I saw something I’d never seen before,” Penn said. “It is clear to me that the Ukrainians will win this. The question is at what cost.”

Penn’s conversation with Hannity was followed by an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell” in which he extended further praise for President Zelenskyy. It is somewhat rare for an individual outside of the cable news rotation to make appearances on two different networks on the same night, especially two with traditionally opposing partisan sensibilities.

“[Zelenskyy] is the face of so many Ukrainians. And yet, it’s not conceivable that he could’ve known the day before that he would really be able to rise up,” Penn told O’Donnell. “This is leadership that we aspire to. This is freedom of thought and true leadership that is just so moving. It’s the kind of moving that we need to be able to get [to the United States], which is borderline a kind of populist lap dance of a nation at this point. We’ve got to get back on track together and realize that Ukraine, with all its diversity, has a unity we’ve never seen in modern times with the challenge it has.”

Sean Penn has started to make more cable news appearances in the time since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February. The actor and activist has devoted himself to operations around the geopolitical conflict in recent weeks. In February, Penn was on the ground in Ukraine filming a documentary for Vice Studios. Penn’s nonprofit organization CORE is also actively raising funds to assist Ukrainian refugees.

At the end of last month, Penn made an appearance on CNN and vowed to Jim Acosta that he would publicly “smelt” his Oscar statuettes if the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences didn’t invite President Zelenskyy to speak during the awards ceremony telecast.

“I pray that’s not what’s happened,” Penn told Acosta . “I pray there have not been arrogant people, who consider themselves representatives of the greater good in my industry, that have [decided against checking] with leadership in Ukraine. So I’m just going to hope that that’s not what’s happened. I hope [every attendee] walks out if it is.”

While Zelenskky did not appear during the Oscars broadcast, he did appear in a pre-taped message at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. It remains unclear whether the Oscars team elected against inviting Zelenskyy to speak during the show or if the President instead declined.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 34

bigsatch
2d ago

Right wing, left wing doesn't matter. This war is wrong and it shows what happens when a country united can do fighting against their enemies and not each other!

Reply(1)
22
Bubbalicious
2d ago

I’m surprised he’s still alive after working as informant for DEA and helping the capture of El Chapo?

Reply
8
Jerome K Osborne
2d ago

yeah. Sean Penn. one of the greatest minds in America. what a disgrace. he needs to buy a comb.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Variety

Keith Olbermann Isn’t Returning to MSNBC — and He Wants You to Know Why

Click here to read the full article. Keith Olbermann must be The Worst Person in the World this week to anyone who works for MSNBC or NBC News. The longtime sports and news personality spent Thursday afternoon producing an epic 21-post Twitter rant telling of a convoluted effort to return to MSNBC, where he once served as the linchpin of its primetime lineup. Over the course of 11 years and emails and comments sent between an array of senior NBCUniversal executives that run the gamut — from former NBCU News Group chief Pat Fili-Krushel and former NBC News Chairman Andy Lack...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Fox News’ Ratings Surprise: ‘The Five’ Keeps Outperforming Primetime

Click here to read the full article. Everyone’s talking about this week’s furor at the Oscars — even the hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five.” On Monday afternoon, regulars Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro held forth with guest Piers Morgan — the British journalist and TV host who has demonstrated a proclivity for getting into celebrity feuds — sitting in a chair typically reserved for someone with more liberal political views. In the show’s opening segment, however, politics went out the window. Today was a day to discuss Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock the previous...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Symone Sanders to Take Over MSNBC Slot on Weekends and Streaming in May

Click here to read the full article. Symone D. Sanders will take over the 4 p.m. weekend slot on MSNBC as the NBCUniversal-owned network continues to bolster opinion programming over hours devoted to straight news reportage. The former media strategist, who has helped two prominent Democrats in presidential campaigns, will kick off her first show on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. The hour is currently anchored by Yasmin Vossoughian in a more traditional news format. Sanders, who comes to MSNBC directly from working as a media aide to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, will also host her program on MSNBC’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Lawrence O'donnell
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Jim Acosta
Person
Julia Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Msnbc#Tv News#Russian#Americans#Ukrainians
Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
POTUS
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘Behold the face of pure ignorance’: Candace Owens mocked by Pulitzer-winning historian for Ukraine comment

Republican commentator Candace Owens has been schooled by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum for her claim that Ukraine “wasn’t a thing until 1989”. During her Candace show on The Daily Wire this week, Ms Owens claimed that “Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989” and that it was “stupid” to suggest Russian president Vladimir Putin was carrying out a “genocide” in the country. “Obviously Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989,” Ms Owens argued in the footage, shared by MediaMatters on Wednesday. “Ukraine was created by the Russians. They speak Russian.”“Behold the face of pure ignorance,” wrote Ms Applebaum, an...
POLITICS
Variety

Variety

56K+
Followers
50K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy