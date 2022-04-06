ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

UAlbany lacrosse looking to keep rolling on the road

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22oWdE_0f0ckpyW00

Albany, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Ualbany women’s lacrosse is back in action Wednesday in a spot they’ve been comfortable this season: on the road.

Canterbury leads Shenendehowa to close league win

Three of their four wins this year have been away from home and Wednesday they visit New Hampshire looking to improve to 3-0 in conference.

“We’ve been getting in the flow of things just because we’ve had so many road games we’re just getting used to preparing in the ways that we have to and we have such a great team so whenever we have to figure out a way we do,” graduate attack Kathryn Sancilio said. “On the road we’ve had a pretty good run.”

Cleary’s 12 K’s stifle Shaker in Bethlehem shutout

“We play tough on the road, it’s our first overnight trip of the season so looking forward to that and having a little extra time to prepare and get a good night’s rest out in New Hampshire,” head coach Katie Thomson said. “So it should be a great match.”

The Wildcats are 6-4 to start the year and are also unbeaten in conference at 1-0. Face off Wednesday is set for 2 p.m.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Overnight flood rips through Lake George hotel lot

Heavy rainfall means heavy water flow along tributaries of all shapes, sizes and paths. In the village and town of Lake George, many of those tributaries pass under or through private properties on their way to the lake. The Lakefront Terrace Resort operates by one of those tributaries, and on Friday morning, its owners woke up to the last consequence that they would have ever wanted to face.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
State
New Hampshire State
Albany, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Shaker baseball looking for revenge in 2022

The Shaker baseball team was one win away from a Section 2 title last season, falling to CBA in the championship game. This season, they're coming back hungry for the chip.
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ualbany#On The Road#K#Wildcats#Sports News Dude
NEWS10 ABC

PD: Man arrested for fleeing police, causing crash

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Watervliet Police Department, a Brooklyn man was involved in a crash after he refused a traffic stop. Cleveland Evans, 46, of Brooklyn was arrested by police while he resisted arrest and intentionally tried to ingest heroin. On Monday, April 4, at around12:40...
WATERVLIET, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NEWS10 ABC

Road closures in Capital Region from flooding

Heavy rain hit the Capital Region over the past 24 hours, and multiple roads in the area are closed because of flooding. Below is a list of every road closure News10 has for the Capital Region. This post will be updated throughout the morning as more roads will close and reopen
NEWS10 ABC

Ex-sheriff bribery gets 10 years; already has life for rapes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana sheriff was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a federal bribery conviction, to be served at the same as his four life sentences for earlier convictions for raping boys. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo also ordered Rodney J. “Jack”...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NEWS10 ABC

Shen boys use dominant second half to down CBA 16-5

The Christian Brothers Academy lacrosse team welcomed Shenendehowa to town for a rain-soaked battle on Thursday. Shen boys use dominant second half to down CBA 16-5 Convicted child rapist arrested again for similar …. High school golf team helps kick off season. Two years and counting to a total solar...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy