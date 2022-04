The Friendship Centers of Emmet County were able to raise some money this St. Patrick’s Day for area seniors. Cars lined up outside the senior center in Petoskey all waiting to collect a classic St. Patrick’s Day meal for $10 each. Potatoes, cabbage, carrots, rolls, and of course corned beef were all included. The money will go towards Meals on Wheels.

