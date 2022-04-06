ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Federation of Women’s Club host Meet The Candidates night

By Allen Clayton
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The General Federation of Women’s Club of Fairmont hosted a Meet The Candidates night at Fairmont State University Tuesday night.

Candidates running for the Marion County Board of education and officials representing the levies for the public library, parks and recreation, and the mass transit program were in attendance. Women’s Club officials said it’s important to know the candidate’s viewpoints.

“Number one, I am a big patron of our library, our veterans ride the buses, which my husband is a veteran. The parks and recreation have done an amazing job in Marion County. So, they need their money and the levy is one way to keep them going,” said Mandy Steele, Treasurer of the General Federation of Women’s Club of Fairmont.

Early voting begins April 27 at the Marion County Courthouse Annex, the White Hall Public Safety Building, and the Farmington Community Building. Those locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Early voting ends May 7.

