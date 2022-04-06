ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Local leaders respond to viral GRPD arrest video showing officers asking man to leave home with guns drawn

WZZM 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe immediate aftermath of a traffic stop...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Videos show Miami-Dade officers under investigation after Goulds arrests

THE GOULDS, Fla. – Witnesses recorded videos showing a group of police officers arresting four people early Friday morning in south Miami-Dade County. The officers are under investigation. One of the videos shows a man on the floor, facing down, and an officer punching him in the head. The...
GOULDS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
KGET

Man pulled gun on police before fatal shooting, video shows

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alexandro Rosales didn’t hesitate when police approached his SUV the night of Feb. 19. He flung open the door and raised a gun, body-worn camera footage released Thursday shows. “Hey man, what’s goin’ on — Whoa, drop the gun!” an officer shouts as Rosales levels the firearm at him. Two officers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Nashville News Hub

Middle school teacher played loud music on campus in an effort to disrupt state testing because he thought the students were stressed out and wanted to give them chance to take the test again

The middle school teacher reportedly played loud music in an effort to disrupt the FSA testing. School officials said the art teacher also posted his behavior on social media, saying he thought the students were stressed out and wanted to give them the chance to take the test again. The educator refused to turn the music down and caused a disturbance as he was escorted to the principal’s office, prompting the school to go on lockdown until the incident was resolved.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Leave Home
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Neighbor describes deadly officer-involved shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a 26-year-old man was shot by a police officer who has been with the department for nearly seven years. Tatiyana Walker lives right across the street from where the man was shot, near Griggs Street SE and Nelson Ave SE. She's lived in the house on and off since she was 8 years old, but has never seen anything like this happen in the neighborhood before.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNYT

Man arrested, police recover illegal gun and drugs

Troy Police arrest an adult male with an illegal handgun and drugs following an emergency call for a reported disturbance. Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning Troy Police received a 911 call for a disturbance at a home on Jefferson Street in South Troy. Upon arrival the officers found Orlando Hughes...
TROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police: Man Kills Brother For Trying To Get Into His House

The Kentucky State Police received a call in reference to a shooting on Cabin Creek Rd, located in the Redfox community of Knott County. Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and the initial investigation indicated that Harold Gevedon, 55, of Redfox was attempting to unlawfully gain entry into the residence of his brother Tony Gevedon, 59, of Redfox.
REDFOX, KY
CBS Philly

Family Of Zyheim Hartman, Alleged Gunman Who Shot SEPTA Officer, 3 Others, Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the family members of the 18-year-old man who police say shot a SEPTA transit officer and three others this week. Police say he fired on officers at Arrott and Leiper Streets in Frankford. Family members gathered to remember the alleged shooter. The suspect’s mother expressed their sympathies to the victims as they search for answers. “They’re telling this whole story, but we don’t know what the beginning of this was,” relative Karen Harrison said. Nearly 48 hours after shots were fired from a second-floor window, loved ones of Zyheim Hartman are still trying to piece together how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BBC

Southport children arrested over 'brutal' attack on girl, 13

Ten children were arrested after an attack on a 13-year-old girl who was kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out. She was taken to hospital following the assuault on Eastbank Street in Southport on the evening of 3 April. Seven girls and three boys, aged between 11 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Teen driver in viral tornado truck video was leaving a Whataburger interview

Since Monday, March 21, he has been an anonymous social media phenomenon. A viral video hit timelines showing a tornado spinning a truck in Elgin "like paper," before the driver sped off. Viewers questioned who the fearless driver was and if they were OK. We now have an answer. Sixteen-year-old...
ELGIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy