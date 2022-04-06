West-central Wisconsin referendum roundup

EAU CLAIRE — Voters in Eau Claire County voted overwhelmingly Tuesday in favor of state government establishing a right to clean water in Wisconsin.

With 74 of 77 precincts reporting in a countywide advisory referendum, 79% of voters supported the state establishing a right to clean water to protect human health, the environment and the diverse cultural and natural heritage of Wisconsin, compared with 21% who opposed the measure.

Since July, the city of Eau Claire has had some of its 16 wells offline when elevated levels of PFAS — a group of human-made chemicals believed to have negative impacts on human health — were discovered. The city has taken steps to prevent the chemicals from getting into drinking water supply and from spreading to uncontaminated wells.

Following are preliminary results from several other referenda Tuesday across west-central Wisconsin:

Eau Claire County

Shall the person holding the office of Town Clerk and the person holding the office of Town Treasurer in the town of Bridge Creek be appointed by the Town Board?

Yes: 98 (49%)

No: 102 (51%)

1 of 1 precinct reporting

Chippewa County

Shall the New Auburn school district be allowed to exceed the revenue limit specified in Wisconsin Statutes by up to $400,000 per year commencing with the 2022-2023 school year and continuing through the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years on a nonrecurring basis for the purpose of sustaining facilities, equipment, and programming?

Yes: 141 (53%)

No: 126 (47%)

6 of 7 precincts reporting

Shall the Lake Holcombe school district in Chippewa and Rusk counties be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Wisconsin Statutes by $875,000 per year beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year for nonrecurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses of the district?

Yes: 399 (65%)

No: 215 (35%)

5 of 5 precincts reporting

Shall the Gilman school district be allowed to exceed the revenue limit specified in Wisconsin Statutes by $700,000 for 2022-23, $800,000 for 2023-24 and $900,000 for both 2024-25 and 2025-26 on a nonrecurring basis for the purpose of educational programming, facility expenditures and operations?

Yes: 4 (33%)

No: 8 (67%)

2 of 2 precincts reporting

Barron County

Shall the Turtle Lake school district in Barron and Polk counties be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Wisconsin Statutes by $473,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, by $792,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, by $1,230,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, by $1.355 million for the 2025-2026 school year and by $1.65 million for the 2026-2027 school year for nonrecurring purposes consisting of district operations costs, including curriculum, utilities, educational programming, technology and transportation?

Yes: 341 (67%)

No: 165 (33%)

7 of 10 precincts reporting

St. Croix County

Shall the St. Croix Central school district be authorized to exceed the revenue limit under Wisconsin Statutes on a recurring basis over a period of 10 years commencing with the 2022-23 school year as follows: $1.35 million in the 2022-23 school year and $375,000 in each of the 2023-24 through 2031-32 school years aggregating total recurring revenue cap relief of $4.725 million in the 2031-32 school year and thereafter for the purpose of paying the costs of maintaining competitive staff compensation, technology and other district operating expenses?

Yes: 1,070 (59%)

No: 734 (41%)

Shall the St. Croix Central school district be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $30 million for the purpose of paying the cost of improvements to the high school including a career and technical education addition, classroom renovations, increased parking capacity and site access; constructing and equipping a K-4 addition and related improvements at the elementary school and acquisition of land adjacent to the elementary school; reconstructing the track, installing synthetic turf and expanding bleacher capacity at the high school athletic field; HVAC upgrades at all district school buildings; replacing and enhancing classroom technology, sound systems and security systems; and installing a backup generator at the middle school?

Yes: 1,118 (62%)

No: 672 (38%)

Pierce County

Shall the Ellsworth school district be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Wisconsin Statutes by $1.3 million per year for the 2022-2023 school year through the 2025-2026 school year for nonrecurring purposes consisting of maintaining educational programming, technology, and facilities?

Yes: 818 (64%)

No: 457 (36%)

6 of 16 precincts reporting

Shall the Plum City school district in Pierce and Pepin counties be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Wisconsin Statutes by $1 million for the 2022-2023 school year, by $1.1 million for the 2023-2024 school year and by $1.2 million for the 2024-2025 school year for nonrecurring purposes consisting of facility maintenance and operational expenses?

Yes: 310 (68%)

No: 148 (32%)

5 of 7 precincts reporting

Shall the Prescott school district be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $15 million for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of roof replacement, capital maintenance, building infrastructure, systems and exterior building improvements at Malone Elementary School, Malone Intermediate School and Prescott Middle School, including electrical replacements, HVAC replacements, asbestos abatement, compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act updates and site improvements?

Yes: 890 (56%)

No: 703 (44%)

5 of 5 precincts reporting

Clark County

Shall the Loyal school district be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $11.7 million for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the school building consisting of safety and security improvements, including secure entry and office; additions and renovations, including for tech ed, agriculture, cafeteria and commons; renovations to classrooms, including for 4K and 5K, art, special education, and Elementary School physical education and multipurpose space; site improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?

Yes: 149 (42%)

No: 171 (58%)

3 of 13 precincts reporting