Frederick Health donates 1,200 items to Ukraine

FREDERICK, Md. ( WDVM ) — With the ongoing war with Russia and Ukraine Frederick Health found a way to help out people who are suffering overseas. The health system came together to team up with a New Jersey-based company called Project C.U.R.E.

Frederick Health was able to donate 1,200 pounds of critical trauma items to the country. Those items include masks, surgical equipment, and gauzes. Michael McLane is the vice president of support services at Frederick Health. He explains to WDVM why they decided to donate items.

“Ukraine didn’t ask for this war and at the end of the day when we sit back and we thought to ourselves what could we do we realize that we have supplies that we’re not going to use,” McLane said.

The items will be shipped to new jersey to the project C.U.R.E where they will distribute the items to Europe. Altogether they spent two to three weeks getting a plan ready to send the items out.

