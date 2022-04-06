ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

Heroin, Ecstasy, Marijuana and Counterfeit Xanax Pills seized in London, Kentucky during Arrest of a Fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and another Suspect

clayconews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, KY (April 5, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor along with Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Bo Harris, Deputy James Sizemore with assistance from London City Police Officer Joey Robinson arrested two individuals early Tuesday morning April 5, 2022 at approximately...

www.clayconews.com

Comments / 4

Viki Brown
3d ago

whats going on with the london area,seems more drugs and drug arrests than anywhere in this state and it's not a very big city?

Reply
2
Related
MyWabashValley.com

Police seize 240 grams of meth, 3 lbs. marijuana during Vincennes arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was arrested and large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized after Vincennes police served a search warrant in the 200 block of North 3rd Street Friday night. Ashlea S. Boatwright, 22, is facing several drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine after...
VINCENNES, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
London, KY
Crime & Safety
Laurel County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
London, KY
County
Laurel County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
WSMV

Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
MyWabashValley.com

130 mph police chase ends with arrest, 2 lbs of pills seized

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 2 pounds of what police allege to be illegal oxycodone pills and marijuana were seized following a police chase through areas of Daviess and Pike county. In a Facebook post, the Washington Police Department reported the arrest of 37-year-old Toddrick Ogburn. According to police,...
WASHINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Harris
WEHT/WTVW

Escaped inmate in Western Kentucky still on the run

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marshals Service#Marijuana#Counterfeit#The U S Marshals Service#Laurel Sheriff#Nissan#Heroin Ecstasy#Digital
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Six arrested at a Wilkes-Barre Sunoco on drug possession

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Six people were arrested at a Wilkes-Barre Township Sunoco for possession of drugs. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers observed “suspicious activity” from six people near a Jeep parked at a Sunoco Gas Station. Officers approached the vehicle when one female, Sarah Lynn Long, 34, of Sunbury, […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy