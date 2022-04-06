ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Biden-Harris making health care more affordable

By Brittany Ward
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wn351_0f0cjLtr00

( WDVM ) — On Tuesday, the Biden administration is proposing a rule to make health care in America a lot cheaper. This is all a part of the American rescue plan.

Twitter confirms an edit button is in the works

Enforcing this rule will allow families to have an easier time enrolling in health care and keeping their coverage. This will also lower premiums for Americans. President Biden and Vice President Harris believe by enforcing this act will help relieve some stress in Americans when it comes down to healthcare.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Five players transfer from UMD women’s basketball

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball team is going to look very different next season. With more than a thousand NCAA women’s basketball players now in the transfer, five Terps have joined the list. On Tuesday, Maryland stars Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese both announced that they were transferring from the program. […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WDVM 25

Municipal stadium auctions off seats

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After Hagerstown lost its baseball team the fate of the Municipal Stadium has been in question. But, before the stadium becomes no more, the city hosted an auction to sell some of the seats from the stadium. The Municipal Stadium is one of the oldest minor league baseball stadiums in the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
cbs19news

Biden signs Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act into law

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEW) -- A bill addressing mental health issues for health care workers has been signed into law. Senator Tim Kaine attended a ceremony Friday during which President Joe Biden signed the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act. “The mental health consequences of COVID-19 are particularly acute...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Chris Christie sends message to Dems: Follow Obama's advice, tell this story to voters

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss former President Barack Obama's words that Democrats have got a "story to tell" ahead of November's midterms. Christie urged Democrats to follow Obama's advice, listing "runaway inflation," "critical race theory," and a "porous border" as parts of the left's story that need to be mentioned.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Health Plan#Twitter#Americans#Nexstar Media Inc
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

16-year-old charged as adult for gun possession following MCPS lockdowns

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult for weapons possession after a confrontation on Wednesday led to several Montgomery County Public Schools locking down. Police said that they took Nafees Muhammad, a Clarksburg High School student, into custody at his home in Clarksburg after detectives identified him as the […]
CLARKSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

Unity Campaign fundraises for 37 WV organizations

EASTERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — The United Way of the Eastern Panhandle needs your help to raise $400,000 and you only have a few days left! The united way of the eastern panhandle is about halfway through the unity campaign, a 12-day fund-raising event that will support 37 organizations in the eastern panhandle. According to […]
CHARITIES
WDVM 25

75-year-old woman dies following Hughesville house fire

HUGHESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A 75-year-old woman died from her injuries a day after a fire erupted inside her Hughesville home on Wednesday. Officials are still investigating what caused the fire that killed Barbara Sue Thompson and left the 44-year-old man who rescued her seriously injured. Deputy State Fire Marshals have discovered that the fire […]
HUGHESVILLE, MD
VTDigger

It’s profit care, not health care

I thank Bill Schubart for his commentary “Focusing on three points could really help fix Vermont (Digger, March 6). The part on health care is especially true. As Mr. Schubart wrote: “In health care, any future vision must be viewed through the eyes of those who need it, use it, and provide it, not solely through the eyes of those who administer it or profit from it.”
VERMONT STATE
WDVM 25

No. 1 Terps men’s lax set to face No. 4 Rutgers

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – For the first time in about six weeks, the top ranked and undefeated Maryland men’s lacrosse team will play in College Park. Maryland will host No. 4 Rutgers for a big time top five matchup on Sunday night at 7:00 p.m., the winner will take sole possession of first place […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy