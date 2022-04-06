Colton Cornell strikes out 11 in win over Somerset
Forest Hills defeated Somerset 8-2 behind a complete game from Colton Cornell. On the hill Cornell struck out 11 batters. At the plate it was a balanced effort for the Rangers with Devin Kreger leading the team with two RBI’s.
With the win Forest Hills improves to 4-0 on the season.
