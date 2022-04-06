Wednesday's Time Schedule

On the road again? (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) As the first weekend in April passes, the nation's average gas price has slowly dipped from the enormous surge in March when costs hit above $4.30 and created a massive headache for Americans (who were already under the strains of inflation). The current average is $4.192. Of course, the drop is relative, with motorists paying an average near $2.90 a year ago. And with such unknown times, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues and the summer months await (when prices at the pump are historically higher), it's not clear if the trend will progress. However,...

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO